Zelenskiy's Strategic Warning Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his hope that talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will focus on achieving a ceasefire. He warned Trump that Putin is bluffing about his intentions to end the war, emphasizing the importance of including Ukraine in any discussions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared his optimism on Wednesday that the forthcoming discussions between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will prioritize reaching a ceasefire. The Ukrainian leader highlighted his concerns during a joint press briefing in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Zelenskiy conveyed to the U.S. president and European allies that Russian President Putin might be feigning his interest in halting the conflict, accusing him of bluffing. According to Zelenskiy, Putin is exerting pressure leading up to the meeting in Alaska by showcasing Russia's military capability in Ukraine.
He further emphasized the necessity of Ukraine's inclusion in talks concerning its future, proposing a tripartite meeting to ensure Kyiv's interests are represented. Zelenskiy underlined the critical nature of direct involvement in any high-stakes negotiation concerning the ongoing conflict.
