Clashes in Serbia: Government Tensions Ignite Violent Protests

In Serbia, tensions have escalated into violence between government supporters and opponents amid persistent protests against President Aleksandar Vucic. The clashes, initially sparked by a deadly infrastructure failure, have resulted in injuries and arrests, with both sides accusing each other of inciting the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:19 IST
In Serbia, tensions have reached a boiling point as violent clashes erupted between government supporters and opponents of President Aleksandar Vucic. This escalation marks the latest chapter in ongoing protests that have persisted for over nine months.

The recent skirmishes were ignited on Tuesday evening in Vrbas, northwest of the capital Belgrade. Here, riot police attempted to separate the two factions outside the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party. The scene quickly turned chaotic, with government supporters hurling flares, rocks, and bottles at protesters, who retaliated in kind. Police report dozens of injuries, including 16 officers, and similar violence occurred in other areas.

The student-led protests, which started after a tragic infrastructure collapse, have grown in momentum, challenging Vucic's administration. Demonstrators demand an early parliamentary election, a call that Vucic dismisses. The situation is further complicated by Serbia's bid for EU membership, juxtaposed with Vucic's ties to Russia and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

