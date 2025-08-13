Left Menu

Teleconference Diplomacy: Trump Joins European Leaders to Push Ukrainian Peace Talks

Donald Trump engaged in a teleconference with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to discuss a potential peace deal for Ukraine. The calls emphasized the importance of a ceasefire, territorial integrity for Ukraine, and a strong transatlantic strategy to support Kyiv while countering Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:30 IST
Teleconference Diplomacy: Trump Joins European Leaders to Push Ukrainian Peace Talks

In a strategic move towards Ukrainian peace, Donald Trump joined a teleconference with European leaders, featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, ahead of his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The discussions underscored Ukraine's need for direct involvement in any negotiation processes.

President Zelenskiy emphasized the priority of a ceasefire and secure, reliable conditions for peace talks, advocating for a trilateral format including Trump and Putin. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted Trump's firm stance on achieving a ceasefire and Ukraine's non-negotiable territorial rights.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that territorial borders must not be altered by force, urging strong Western support for Ukraine. The leaders concurred on the necessity of a robust transatlantic strategy to ensure Kyiv's defense and preparedness for long-term Western aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025