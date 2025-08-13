Teleconference Diplomacy: Trump Joins European Leaders to Push Ukrainian Peace Talks

In a strategic move towards Ukrainian peace, Donald Trump joined a teleconference with European leaders, featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, ahead of his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The discussions underscored Ukraine's need for direct involvement in any negotiation processes.

President Zelenskiy emphasized the priority of a ceasefire and secure, reliable conditions for peace talks, advocating for a trilateral format including Trump and Putin. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted Trump's firm stance on achieving a ceasefire and Ukraine's non-negotiable territorial rights.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that territorial borders must not be altered by force, urging strong Western support for Ukraine. The leaders concurred on the necessity of a robust transatlantic strategy to ensure Kyiv's defense and preparedness for long-term Western aid.

