Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bihar's Voter-Friendly Electoral Roll Revision Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court has upheld the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating it is voter-friendly and necessary for keeping accurate voter lists. The Court emphasized the Election Commission's power to conduct revisions as needed, even amid challenges from opposition parties and concerns over the exclusion of certain identification documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:38 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bihar's Voter-Friendly Electoral Roll Revision Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has confirmed the necessity of the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for updating the state's electoral rolls, defending it as both "voter-friendly" and necessary. The Court highlighted that electoral lists must be revisable to account for changes such as deaths and those who have migrated.

This decision arrives amidst political dissent, with opposition parties and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the revision drive over concerns of legality and the exclusion of certain documents like Aadhaar for verification. However, the Court found the expansion of approved documents from seven to eleven as inclusive rather than exclusionary.

Arguing for the Election Commission's authority, the Court stated that such revisions are within its remit under Section 21(3) of the Representation of the Peoples Act. The controversy continues as politicians and activists raise concerns about transparency and public access to draft rolls, despite assurances by the Election Commission.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025