Bihar Boosts Pensions for JP Senanis Amidst Election Season

In a strategic move seen as beneficial ahead of the state assembly elections, the Bihar government has announced a doubling of pensions for 'JP Senanis'. These political activists, imprisoned during India's Emergency, were crucial supporters of the socialist movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan.

Chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the 1974 'JP movement', the cabinet meeting sanctioned the increase from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per month for those jailed over six months. Those serving shorter terms will see their pensions rise from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000.

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved acquiring 2,627 acres for industrial expansion, including an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, aimed at bolstering investment and job creation. Land for six new airports was also sanctioned to enhance state connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)