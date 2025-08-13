Bihar Boosts Pensions for JP Senanis Amidst Election Season
The Bihar government has doubled pensions for 'JP Senanis' who were jailed during India's Emergency, with significant increases for those with different prison terms. This move coincides with upcoming state elections. Additionally, the cabinet approved major land acquisitions to expand industrial areas and boost employment, among other infrastructure projects.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move seen as beneficial ahead of the state assembly elections, the Bihar government has announced a doubling of pensions for 'JP Senanis'. These political activists, imprisoned during India's Emergency, were crucial supporters of the socialist movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan.
Chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the 1974 'JP movement', the cabinet meeting sanctioned the increase from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per month for those jailed over six months. Those serving shorter terms will see their pensions rise from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000.
Among other decisions, the cabinet approved acquiring 2,627 acres for industrial expansion, including an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, aimed at bolstering investment and job creation. Land for six new airports was also sanctioned to enhance state connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Initiates Rs 574 Crore Development Projects in Muzaffarpur
Nitish Kumar Inaugurates 71 Police Vehicles to Boost Traffic Safety in Bihar
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces domicile policy for teachers' recruitment in Bihar.
Sehore's Industrial Expansion: A New Era of Growth
Bihar Flood Crisis: Nitish Kumar's Urgent Response to Rising Waters