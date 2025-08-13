Vance Reiterates Trump's Commitment to European Peace

In a stirring address to U.S. soldiers stationed in England, Vice President JD Vance relayed President Donald Trump's pledge to focus on restoring peace in Europe. 'Our mission as an administration,' Vance said, 'is to bring peace to Europe once again.'

Vance's remarks followed a virtual summit involving Trump, prominent European figures, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, strategically timed just days before Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska.

With eyes on global stability, the engagement hints at heightened diplomatic efforts in the face of rising tensions, underscoring the U.S. administration's commitment to international peacekeeping.

