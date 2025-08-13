Left Menu

Trump Suggests Potential Quick Follow-Up Summit with Putin and Zelenskiy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed his intentions to organize a swift follow-up meeting if his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin proceeds amicably. He also mentioned involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the subsequent discussions, aiming for a closer trilateral engagement among the leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a swift follow-up summit should his initial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin be successful. Trump expressed a keen interest in immediately organizing the additional talks.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated his willingness to engage not only with Putin but also to involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the potential second meeting.

He conveyed his openness to this trilateral dialogue, provided both leaders are amenable to his continued participation in the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

