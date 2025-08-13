Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A Potential Decisive Trilateral Meeting

Donald Trump expressed desires for a swift second meeting with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy post a successful initial encounter in Alaska. Without a set timeframe, Trump highlighted Russia's potential consequences if agreements aren't met, promising possible economic sanctions. His optimism follows a favorable talk with European leaders.

Updated: 13-08-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:05 IST
Donald Trump, the U.S. President, has indicated a keen interest in a rapid follow-up meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, contingent upon a productive first meeting in Alaska.

While a specific timeline remains unspecified, Trump underscored that Russia could face severe consequences should President Putin fail to cease hostilities. Economic sanctions loom as a potential response.

The former president's remarks followed a strategic call with European leaders and Zelenskiy, which Trump described as highly amicable, rating the conversation a 10 on friendliness.

