Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A Potential Decisive Trilateral Meeting

Donald Trump, the U.S. President, has indicated a keen interest in a rapid follow-up meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, contingent upon a productive first meeting in Alaska.

While a specific timeline remains unspecified, Trump underscored that Russia could face severe consequences should President Putin fail to cease hostilities. Economic sanctions loom as a potential response.

The former president's remarks followed a strategic call with European leaders and Zelenskiy, which Trump described as highly amicable, rating the conversation a 10 on friendliness.

