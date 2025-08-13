Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Comments Against Democratic Institutions
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly acting against national interests by making derogatory remarks about democratic pillars. Yadav suggested Gandhi join patriotic initiatives instead. He also mentioned past incidents where Gandhi's comments led to confusion and conflict, urging him to uphold constitutional values.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making statements that undermine national interests and the pillars of democracy.
He accused Gandhi of pandering to foreign adversaries and insisted such remarks were celebrated in neighboring Pakistan. Yadav urged Gandhi to join patriotic initiatives instead of engaging in harmful political tactics.
Recalling past controversies, Yadav highlighted a previous incident where Gandhi apologized for accusations against the government, urging him to align actions with constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
