Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Comments Against Democratic Institutions

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making statements that undermine national interests and the pillars of democracy.

He accused Gandhi of pandering to foreign adversaries and insisted such remarks were celebrated in neighboring Pakistan. Yadav urged Gandhi to join patriotic initiatives instead of engaging in harmful political tactics.

Recalling past controversies, Yadav highlighted a previous incident where Gandhi apologized for accusations against the government, urging him to align actions with constitutional values.

