Kejriwal Champions Women's Role in Politics and Anti-Drug Campaigns

Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the AAP's commitment to women's empowerment in Punjab, highlighting their involvement in politics and anti-drug campaigns. He criticized other parties for treating women as mere vote banks. Kejriwal also mentioned the welfare schemes that have garnered support even from other parties' traditional voters.

On Wednesday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal stated that since his party formed the government in Punjab, the focus has been on women's empowerment and welfare.

Kejriwal, addressing women through video conferencing, asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party stands alone in encouraging women to partake actively in politics, unlike other parties.

He underscored the success of the AAP's anti-drug initiatives, which he believes greatly benefit women, urging broader participation and citing welfare programs that have swayed voters across party lines.

