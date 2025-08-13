Cold War Echoes: Trump and Putin Meet in Alaska

In an unexpected turn, President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss the Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin at an Alaska military base rich with Cold War history. This base, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, played a vital role in the past and continues to do so today.

The meeting, set for Friday, takes place where the base's primary function was once to monitor Soviet activity. It still deploys advanced aircraft like the F-22 Raptor, ready to intercept Russian incursions into U.S airspace.

Critics worry that the private meeting might skew towards Russian interests. However, Trump has expressed a determined stance on achieving a ceasefire, with further negotiations potentially involving direct talks with Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)