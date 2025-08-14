Tensions Ignite: Serbian Protests against Ruling Party Intensify

Tensions flared in Serbia's Novi Sad as supporters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) clashed with anti-government protesters, leading to police intervention. The protests, which began after a fatal railway station roof collapse, have put President Aleksandar Vucic and his party under significant pressure.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed the injury of a policeman in the unrest. Footage from N1 TV displayed flares and firecrackers being hurled at demonstrators from SNS offices. Riot police later blocked protesters near the Belgrade parliament, where Vucic and his supporters held a counter-gathering.

President Vucic, who advocates for European Union membership, addressed his followers, asserting a firm stance against the demonstrations. Protesters are demanding early elections, linking Vucic's administration to corruption and criminal activities, allegations the President denies.