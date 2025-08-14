Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Against BJP's Efforts to Marginalize Mumbai

In a pointed critique of the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accused the government of attempting to diminish Mumbai and Maharashtra's significance. He urged the Supreme Court to adjudicate on his party's plea against the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to their rival party.

Addressing attendees on the 65th foundation day of 'Marmik', Thackeray emphasized that 'Marathi manoos' played a crucial role in preserving Mumbai. He warned of efforts to undermine Marathi identity, akin to the pre-1966 era before Shiv Sena's establishment, and pledged to resist these moves.

Thackeray criticized the diversionary tactics, such as controversies over pigeon feeding and stray dogs, which detract from significant issues. He praised Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai for addressing the stray dog relocation orders, as he called for immediate justice to safeguard democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)