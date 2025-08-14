Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Against BJP's Efforts to Marginalize Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced concerns over efforts to undermine Mumbai and Maharashtra, urging the Supreme Court to address his party's plea against the assembly speaker's symbol decision. He emphasized preserving Marathi influence and criticized attempts to divert attention from critical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 08:14 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Against BJP's Efforts to Marginalize Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accused the government of attempting to diminish Mumbai and Maharashtra's significance. He urged the Supreme Court to adjudicate on his party's plea against the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to their rival party.

Addressing attendees on the 65th foundation day of 'Marmik', Thackeray emphasized that 'Marathi manoos' played a crucial role in preserving Mumbai. He warned of efforts to undermine Marathi identity, akin to the pre-1966 era before Shiv Sena's establishment, and pledged to resist these moves.

Thackeray criticized the diversionary tactics, such as controversies over pigeon feeding and stray dogs, which detract from significant issues. He praised Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai for addressing the stray dog relocation orders, as he called for immediate justice to safeguard democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025