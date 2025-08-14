Marathon Assembly Debate on Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2047 Unfolds

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly engaged in a 24-hour marathon debate on the 'Vision 2047' document, exploring the state's development strategy for the future. Legislators from both ruling and opposition parties took to the floor, speaking on the blueprint meant to shape future generations.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, noting the vast number of participants, called for a reduction in speaking time to four minutes per legislator early Thursday morning to ensure wider participation. The discussion commenced at 11 am on Wednesday as part of the Assembly's Monsoon session.

Focusing beyond political differences, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh urged a cooperative spirit, while MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan emphasized the sector's role as a major employer. Opposition critic Pallavi Patel stressed sustainable development and criticized divisive politics, advocating for scientific thinking. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Opposition Leader Mata Prasad Pandey are set to speak on Thursday.