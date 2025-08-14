Left Menu

Meat Shop Closure Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra

Tensions rise in Kalyan as political parties and butcher associations protest against the civic body's order to close meat shops on Independence Day. The government defends the decision citing long-standing policies, while opposition parties argue it infringes on personal freedoms and distracts from pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:28 IST
Meat Shop Closure Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The civic body's order to close meat shops on Independence Day has sparked a heated political debate in Maharashtra. Heightened security measures have been implemented in Kalyan due to planned protests by political parties and butcher associations. The closure order affects several cities including Kalyan-Dombivli, Nashik, and Nagpur.

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated the government was not interested in dictating food choices, labeling the controversy unnecessary. Ruling ally NCP has questioned the decision, while BJP pointed to a longstanding 1988 resolution empowering civic bodies to impose such restrictions.

Critics, including the Shiv Sena and Congress, argue the issue diverts attention from more serious concerns. Meanwhile, opposition parties continue to plan protests, with some leaders threatening to openly defy the order with public gatherings.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025