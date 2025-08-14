Meat Shop Closure Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra
Tensions rise in Kalyan as political parties and butcher associations protest against the civic body's order to close meat shops on Independence Day. The government defends the decision citing long-standing policies, while opposition parties argue it infringes on personal freedoms and distracts from pressing issues.
- Country:
- India
The civic body's order to close meat shops on Independence Day has sparked a heated political debate in Maharashtra. Heightened security measures have been implemented in Kalyan due to planned protests by political parties and butcher associations. The closure order affects several cities including Kalyan-Dombivli, Nashik, and Nagpur.
Chief Minister Fadnavis stated the government was not interested in dictating food choices, labeling the controversy unnecessary. Ruling ally NCP has questioned the decision, while BJP pointed to a longstanding 1988 resolution empowering civic bodies to impose such restrictions.
Critics, including the Shiv Sena and Congress, argue the issue diverts attention from more serious concerns. Meanwhile, opposition parties continue to plan protests, with some leaders threatening to openly defy the order with public gatherings.
