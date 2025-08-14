Left Menu

Political Controversy: Dual Voter ID Allegations Spark Debate

The Election Commission has issued notices to LJP MP Veena Devi and JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh for allegedly possessing two voter ID cards each, following allegations by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Devi denies knowledge of the error, blaming election officials for the irregularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:54 IST
The Election Commission has taken decisive action by issuing notices to LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi from Bihar's Vaishali and her husband, JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh, following allegations of electoral misconduct involving dual voter ID cards.

The move follows accusations by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who claimed that both the MP and the MLC held two voter ID cards each. Yadav shared purported screenshots of draft electoral rolls to support his allegations.

In her defense, Veena Devi stated she was unaware of being listed in the Muzaffarpur electoral rolls, suggesting the issue stemmed from official irregularities. She has since initiated steps to address the anomaly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

