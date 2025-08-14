Political Controversy: Dual Voter ID Allegations Spark Debate
The Election Commission has issued notices to LJP MP Veena Devi and JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh for allegedly possessing two voter ID cards each, following allegations by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Devi denies knowledge of the error, blaming election officials for the irregularity.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has taken decisive action by issuing notices to LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi from Bihar's Vaishali and her husband, JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh, following allegations of electoral misconduct involving dual voter ID cards.
The move follows accusations by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who claimed that both the MP and the MLC held two voter ID cards each. Yadav shared purported screenshots of draft electoral rolls to support his allegations.
In her defense, Veena Devi stated she was unaware of being listed in the Muzaffarpur electoral rolls, suggesting the issue stemmed from official irregularities. She has since initiated steps to address the anomaly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Morale: Bihar Increases Incentives for Health Workers
Controversy Erupts Over Bihar's Voter List Revision
Sonia Gandhi Joins INDIA Bloc to Protest Against Bihar SIR and BJP-led Arrests
Congress MP Surjewala moves Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss SIR in Bihar
Bihar Boosts ASHA and 'Mamta' Worker Incentives Amid Election Climate