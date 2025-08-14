Left Menu

Oli's Strategic Move: Nepal PM to Attend SCO Summit in China

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will visit China on August 30 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Tianjin Summit. The visit, scheduled from August 31 to September 1, precedes his planned trip to India in mid-September. Nepal joined SCO in 2016 as a Dialogue Partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey to China at the end of this month. He will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Tianjin Summit, an event that will see the attendance of global leaders including India's Narendra Modi and China's Xi Jinping.

The summit is scheduled from August 31 to September 1, with Oli leaving for the northern neighbor on August 30. The announcement of this visit, made by sources close to the Prime Minister, comes just weeks before his slated but unannounced visit to India in mid-September.

This engagement marks another chapter in Nepal's relationship with the SCO, underlined by the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2016, facilitating cooperation in areas like trade, energy, and culture. Oli's previous visits underline his administration's emphasis on strengthening ties within the Asian bloc.

