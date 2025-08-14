Rajasthan CM's Patriotic Visit to Bikaner's Border

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Kodewala outpost in Bikaner's Khajuwala on Thursday, extending Independence Day greetings, according to an official release.

Sharma observed the border area using binoculars, noting the dedication of the soldiers. In a gesture of respect, women soldiers tied rakhi to the chief minister.

Later, Sharma initiated a Tiranga Yatra at Nal in Bikaner, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The event was attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and other BJP leaders.

