Rajasthan CM's Patriotic Visit to Bikaner's Border
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the Kodewala outpost in Bikaner's Khajuwala, interacting with BSF personnel and appreciating their dedication. He participated in a Rakhi ceremony with women soldiers and flagged off a Tiranga Yatra. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP leaders attended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bikaner | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Kodewala outpost in Bikaner's Khajuwala on Thursday, extending Independence Day greetings, according to an official release.
Sharma observed the border area using binoculars, noting the dedication of the soldiers. In a gesture of respect, women soldiers tied rakhi to the chief minister.
Later, Sharma initiated a Tiranga Yatra at Nal in Bikaner, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The event was attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and other BJP leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BSF Meghalaya's Vigilant Border Guardians: Seizures, Compassion, and Cooperation
Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations
BSF and Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Smuggling with Drone and Arms Seizures
New Delhi's Safeguard Strategy: Ensuring a Secure Independence Day
BSF Briefs Manipur Governor on Border Security and Peace Efforts