Yogi Adityanath Champions Transformation: From Family-Centric Politics to Economic Resurgence

On the fourth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the opposition, while also showcasing his own administration's accomplishments over the past eight and a half years. Drawing a contrast between their governance from 1947-2017 and his in 2017-2025, Adityanath accused his predecessors of fostering a family-centric governance style. He mocked their 'PDA' mantra, interpreting it as a 'Family Development Authority' aimed at limited objectives. Adityanath emphasized that inclusive and holistic development stands as the keystone for both Uttar Pradesh's and India's future growth.

Adityanath stated, 'Every assembly constituency should witness development, ensuring welfare schemes reach all without discrimination. Achieving 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' and 'Viksit Bharat' requires inclusive development.' He derided the opposition, suggesting that their debates reflect political ambition over developmental commitment. Citing Charvaka, Adityanath lambasted the opposition for their family-centric focus, trapped in what he termed as 'Kupa Manduka,' aligned with Swami Vivekananda's sentiments.

Recalling the historical trajectory of UP, Adityanath highlighted how the state entered a phase of decline post the 1960s. Despite access to resources, fertile lands, and manpower, a policy vacuum post-1980s rendered UP as the most backward (BIMARU) state in India. Announcements for schemes were frequent, but the commitment to implement them was absent. 'Youth were unemployed, farmers were neglected, investor trust was shattered, and crime reigned supreme. Migration, poverty, epidemics, and corruption plagued UP,' he said.

The CM emphasized the transformative period after 2017 under the double-engine government, enhancing law and order, fostering an investor-friendly atmosphere, and radically improving governance. By citing impressive economic metrics, Adityanath illustrated UP's incredible growth: 'UP's GSDP soared from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2016-17 to an expected Rs 35 lakh crore. Its share in national GDP rose from 8% to 9.5%, while per capita income jumped from Rs 43,000 to Rs 120,000.'

Referring to India's broader economic journey, Adityanath noted that India's global rank fell to 11th in 1980, but since 2014, under PM Modi's leadership, the nation has climbed back to become the fourth-largest economy by 2025. 'Your leadership pushed us down, but the double-engine government has propelled us forward,' he taunted the opposition.

Adityanath emphasized his vision for UP to be a paragon of development and governance. 'Investor confidence, youth employment, farmer relief, and enhanced citizen services define UP's new identity,' he asserted, urging lawmakers to collaborate in making UP and India's developmental aspirations a reality. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)