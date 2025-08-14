Spat Over Voter List Irregularities: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi

The BJP has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming his allegations about irregularities in voter rolls inadvertently support the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative. This move by the Commission aims to address concerns regarding potential flaws in the electoral roll process.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat further accused the Gandhi family of manipulating the electoral process, including bribery and coercion, to maintain their political dominance. The silence of the Congress party and the Gandhi family over allegations about Sonia Gandhi's voter registration prior to her citizenship grant raises questions about their prior interventions in the political arena.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's claims of widespread electoral roll issues in Karnataka, Shekhawat criticized him for opposing SIR while simultaneously highlighting the necessity for such reviews. The BJP has cited historical instances of electoral malfeasance by Congress, aiming to challenge their transparency and integrity in electoral conduct.

