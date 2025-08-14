Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A Battle to Defend Democracy
Rahul Gandhi announces the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, asserting it as a decisive battle against 'vote chori' to protect democracy and ensure electoral integrity. The campaign seeks to mobilize youth and citizens, culminating in a massive rally in Patna, emphasizing the importance of clean voter lists and democratic rights.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, declared a direct confrontation against 'vote chori' starting from Bihar with the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This initiative aspires to secure a transparent voter list nationwide, marking a pivotal stand for the preservation of democracy and constitutional principles.
Highlighting the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi emphasized the criticality of this movement as a 'decisive battle' against electoral fraud, which threatens the fundamental right of 'one man, one vote'. The campaign will traverse through major cities in Bihar, aiming to galvanize the youth and citizens towards a cohesive mass movement.
The Congress, along with the INDIA bloc, has pledged to make this campaign a demonstration against voter list revisions alleged to suppress electoral participation. A mega rally in Patna on September 1 is set to be the climactic event of this political endeavor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bureaucratic Alarm: Threat to Indian Democracy by Special Intensive Revision
Macao Pro-Democracy Advocate Detained Under National Security Law
Telangana defection: Political defections are matter of national discourse. If not curbed, it has power to disrupt democracy, says SC.
French Senate and UNDP Partner to Strengthen Parliaments and Global Democracy
Singhvi's Searing Critique: Democracy on a Ventilator