Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A Battle to Defend Democracy

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, declared a direct confrontation against 'vote chori' starting from Bihar with the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This initiative aspires to secure a transparent voter list nationwide, marking a pivotal stand for the preservation of democracy and constitutional principles.

Highlighting the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi emphasized the criticality of this movement as a 'decisive battle' against electoral fraud, which threatens the fundamental right of 'one man, one vote'. The campaign will traverse through major cities in Bihar, aiming to galvanize the youth and citizens towards a cohesive mass movement.

The Congress, along with the INDIA bloc, has pledged to make this campaign a demonstration against voter list revisions alleged to suppress electoral participation. A mega rally in Patna on September 1 is set to be the climactic event of this political endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)