Prestigious Honor for Vice Chief Narmdeshwar Tiwari

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Vice Chief of Air Staff, was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva medal, a prestigious recognition for exceptional service. This accolade highlights his remarkable contributions and dedication to the Air Force, marking a significant milestone in his career and inspiring future air force leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:47 IST
  • India

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, has been conferred with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva medal. This prestigious accolade is a testament to his exceptional service and dedication to the Indian Air Force.

The Sarvottam Yudh Seva medal is one of the most esteemed honors, acknowledging the exceptional contributions of individuals in the air force. Air Marshal Tiwari's distinguished career and commitment to excellence have made a significant impact on the force.

This award marks a critical milestone, serving as an inspiration for future leaders within the Air Force, reinforcing the values of service and dedication.

