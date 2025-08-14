Left Menu

Bangladesh's Election Roadmap: Uncertainty Looms as Stakeholders Demand Reforms

Bangladesh’s Election Commission plans to unveil a new roadmap for the upcoming general elections, amid demands from political parties and civic groups for comprehensive reforms before the February polls. The situation is further complicated by various political stances, including the advocacy for a proportional representation system.

14-08-2025
  Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Election Commission announced it will present a roadmap for the general elections scheduled for February next year, amidst growing speculation and political tension. EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed stated that while the roadmap's details can't be precisely outlined now, it will explain meetings with stakeholders and rules amendment.

Interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced general elections for February, a move followed by calls from Khaleda Zia's BNP and other political entities for swift elections to restore democratic governance. This demand arose after Yunus dissolved the Awami League's activities, making BNP the largest party.

The political landscape has been further muddled by the National Citizen Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, seeking reforms like proportional representation. NCP's Nasiruddin Patwary critiqued the election timeline as unrealistic, while Jamaat urged for respect of the majority's voice through a new electoral system.

