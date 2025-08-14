Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress Rallies Against Electoral Irregularities Ahead of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra'

Jharkhand Congress conducted a candlelight march protesting alleged electoral irregularities. The march, led by Jharkhand PCC chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, called out the BJP government and Election Commission for undermining electoral rights. It precedes the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, spotlighting voter rights issues.

Jharkhand Congress Rallies Against Electoral Irregularities Ahead of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra'
In a significant demonstration, the Jharkhand Congress organized a candlelight march to protest alleged electoral irregularities. Scheduled ahead of its 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, the rally highlighted accusations against the ruling BJP and the Election Commission for undermining voter rights.

This protest, led by Jharkhand PCC chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, began at the party's state headquarters and concluded at Albert Ekka Chowk. Participants vocally criticized the government, asserting that the issue is not only about stealing votes but also about attacking the dignity of voters.

Congress legislature leader Pradeep Yadav echoed these sentiments, alleging manipulations in the electoral rolls. The party is mobilizing support for its upcoming campaign, with party president launching LED vans to raise awareness about the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra.' Set to commence on August 17 in Bihar, the event aims to challenge current voter registration practices.

