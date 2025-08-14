Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Boycotts Governor's Independence Day Tea Party

Chief Minister M K Stalin has decided not to attend the Governor's Independence Day tea party as a protest against Governor R N Ravi's actions, which the Tamil Nadu government claims are against the state's interests. Additional boycotts by state officials and allies emphasize political discord.

Updated: 14-08-2025 20:23 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Boycotts Governor's Independence Day Tea Party
Chief Minister M K Stalin will abstain from attending the Independence Day tea party hosted by Governor R N Ravi, according to an announcement from the Tamil Nadu government made on Thursday. The decision is part of an escalating protest against the Governor's purportedly adverse actions against the state.

The state's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhian, following CM Stalin's directive, will also boycott the upcoming convocations at Alagappa and Tiruvalluvar universities. The move highlights grievances about Governor Ravi's handling of state legislation, particularly regarding the establishment of Kalaignar University, which faced delays after being sent to the President.

Accusations of partisanship against the Governor have been fueled by his support for a BJP-backed petition that led to a legislative stay concerning state universities. This situation has left many universities without vice chancellors, jeopardizing higher education. The ruling DMK and its allies, including Congress and the Left, have expressed their discontent by refusing to attend the Raj Bhavan's tea party.

