United Cartels and the US Crackdown: A Landmark Drug Cartel Case

The U.S. Justice Department has leveled serious charges against five senior members of the United Cartels, known for controlling territories in Michoacán, Mexico.

Authorities described them as major methamphetamine producers, using drug sales to finance arms, mercenaries, and corrupt officials. Notably, the group's leader Juan Jose Farias Alvarez faces charges, demonstrating U.S. efforts to address drug trafficking at its source.

Significantly, the Treasury Department also targeted the group with sanctions, alongside Los Viagras and several affiliates. Mexico recently extradited two dozen cartel suspects to the U.S., marking another step in international cooperation against the narcotics trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)