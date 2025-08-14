United Cartels and the US Crackdown: A Landmark Drug Cartel Case
The U.S. Justice Department charged five leaders of the United Cartels, an influential drug-producing group in Mexico. The Treasury also imposed sanctions on them. The charges involve long conspiracies to manufacture and distribute drugs unlawfully in the U.S. Sanctions were placed alongside another Mexican cartel, Los Viagras.
The U.S. Justice Department has leveled serious charges against five senior members of the United Cartels, known for controlling territories in Michoacán, Mexico.
Authorities described them as major methamphetamine producers, using drug sales to finance arms, mercenaries, and corrupt officials. Notably, the group's leader Juan Jose Farias Alvarez faces charges, demonstrating U.S. efforts to address drug trafficking at its source.
Significantly, the Treasury Department also targeted the group with sanctions, alongside Los Viagras and several affiliates. Mexico recently extradited two dozen cartel suspects to the U.S., marking another step in international cooperation against the narcotics trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
