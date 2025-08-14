Left Menu

United Cartels and the US Crackdown: A Landmark Drug Cartel Case

The U.S. Justice Department charged five leaders of the United Cartels, an influential drug-producing group in Mexico. The Treasury also imposed sanctions on them. The charges involve long conspiracies to manufacture and distribute drugs unlawfully in the U.S. Sanctions were placed alongside another Mexican cartel, Los Viagras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:32 IST
United Cartels and the US Crackdown: A Landmark Drug Cartel Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has leveled serious charges against five senior members of the United Cartels, known for controlling territories in Michoacán, Mexico.

Authorities described them as major methamphetamine producers, using drug sales to finance arms, mercenaries, and corrupt officials. Notably, the group's leader Juan Jose Farias Alvarez faces charges, demonstrating U.S. efforts to address drug trafficking at its source.

Significantly, the Treasury Department also targeted the group with sanctions, alongside Los Viagras and several affiliates. Mexico recently extradited two dozen cartel suspects to the U.S., marking another step in international cooperation against the narcotics trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025