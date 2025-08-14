Harjit Singh Sandhu Set to Contest Tarn Taran Bypoll

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced Harjit Singh Sandhu as its contender for the upcoming bypoll for the Tarn Taran Assembly in Punjab.

This decision follows the untimely demise of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, which left the seat vacant in June. While the exact date for the bypoll is yet to be determined, the BJP is gearing up for an intense campaign.

Sandhu, aged 40, serves as the current president of the BJP's district unit in Tarn Taran. He transitioned to the BJP in 2022 after a tenure with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Sandhu's political journey began with the Youth Akali Dal in 2007, ascending to the role of circle president between 2009 and 2012, and later serving as general secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)