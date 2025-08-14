United for Freedom: Preserving India's Democratic Traditions

In a stirring Independence Day message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for reinforcing national unity and upholding secular values. He warned against divisive forces attempting to fracture the country along religious and political lines, labeling critics as 'anti-national'.

Marking 78 years of independence from British rule, Vijayan highlighted the attempts by certain groups to undermine India's democratic traditions and disrupt its national identity based on secularism and coexistence. He asserted these trends aim to polarize communities and divert attention from pressing national issues.

Vijayan urged citizens to tune into the lessons of history, celebrating the freedom won through unified struggles across diverse backgrounds. He encouraged reflection on maintaining India's democratic fabric and nurturing a society rooted in mutual respect and equality.

