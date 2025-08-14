Left Menu

United for Freedom: Preserving India's Democratic Traditions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized national unity and secularism in his Independence Day message, cautioning against efforts to divide India along religious and political lines. He urged reflection on these divisive trends, invoking the country’s history of unity and democratic struggles for freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:10 IST
United for Freedom: Preserving India's Democratic Traditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring Independence Day message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for reinforcing national unity and upholding secular values. He warned against divisive forces attempting to fracture the country along religious and political lines, labeling critics as 'anti-national'.

Marking 78 years of independence from British rule, Vijayan highlighted the attempts by certain groups to undermine India's democratic traditions and disrupt its national identity based on secularism and coexistence. He asserted these trends aim to polarize communities and divert attention from pressing national issues.

Vijayan urged citizens to tune into the lessons of history, celebrating the freedom won through unified struggles across diverse backgrounds. He encouraged reflection on maintaining India's democratic fabric and nurturing a society rooted in mutual respect and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025