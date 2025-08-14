Controversial Kadapa ZPTC Bypolls Stir Political Debate

YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana has strongly criticized the recent ZPTC by-elections in Kadapa district, labeling the event a 'dark day for democracy.' The elections saw Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu being accused of 'misusing officials and police' to influence the outcome. The bypolls for Pulivendula and Vontimitta constituencies, held on August 12, resulted in victories for TDP, amidst a backdrop of clashes between TDP and YSRCP.

Addressing reporters, Satyanarayana accused Naidu of altering the electoral process by enlisting official support and suppressing genuine voters, as well as orchestrating the arrest of YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy during the bypolls. The elder politician criticized Naidu's alleged vote rigging tactics, citing video evidence of a high-ranking police official's involvement as proof of malpractice.

In stark contrast, State Education Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the outcome as a sign of progress, celebrating the democratic choice made by residents of Pulivendula and Vontimitta, traditionally seen as YSR strongholds. Lokesh congratulated TDP's winning candidates, emphasizing a shift towards progress and away from backwardness for the first time in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)