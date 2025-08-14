TMC Debunks BJP's Voter Roll Allegations in Diamond Harbour
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) dismissed BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s claims about voter list irregularities in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused Thakur of spreading misinformation. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee sent fact-check data to Thakur, challenging him to verify his claims by meeting local voters.
On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) refuted BJP MP Anurag Thakur's allegations of significant voter list irregularities in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour and nearby constituencies, labeling them as "bogus and baseless."
Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, rebuffed Thakur's claims that voter numbers surged by 15% over four years. Ghosh clarified that the increase was actually 4.70% for Diamond Harbour and 4.09% in Falta. He further accused Thakur of spreading misinformation without understanding ground realities.
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, sent a data-laden "flash drive" to Thakur, challenging him to verify on-site. Thakur's allegations included claims of mass "fake voting," which Ghosh called misleading, citing evidence of accounted voters at specific addresses.
