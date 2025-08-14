Left Menu

TMC Debunks BJP's Voter Roll Allegations in Diamond Harbour

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) dismissed BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s claims about voter list irregularities in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused Thakur of spreading misinformation. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee sent fact-check data to Thakur, challenging him to verify his claims by meeting local voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:32 IST
TMC Debunks BJP's Voter Roll Allegations in Diamond Harbour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) refuted BJP MP Anurag Thakur's allegations of significant voter list irregularities in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour and nearby constituencies, labeling them as "bogus and baseless."

Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, rebuffed Thakur's claims that voter numbers surged by 15% over four years. Ghosh clarified that the increase was actually 4.70% for Diamond Harbour and 4.09% in Falta. He further accused Thakur of spreading misinformation without understanding ground realities.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, sent a data-laden "flash drive" to Thakur, challenging him to verify on-site. Thakur's allegations included claims of mass "fake voting," which Ghosh called misleading, citing evidence of accounted voters at specific addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025