Left Menu

Vision-2047: Uttar Pradesh's Path to Development and Self-reliance

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has passed a resolution aiming to make both the state and India developed and self-reliant by 2047. The Vision-2047 plan involves collaboration with bodies like NITI Aayog and requires active participation from the state's 25 crore citizens. The initiative reflects India's broader development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:53 IST
Vision-2047: Uttar Pradesh's Path to Development and Self-reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a pivotal resolution targeting the development and self-reliance of both the state and entire nation by 2047. This significant move concluded a 24-hour discussion termed Vision-2047, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana.

The ambitious resolution, entitled 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh, Self-reliant India-Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh,' reflects Prime Minister's commitment towards national development. As the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh is poised to play a crucial role in this vision, emphasizing the active involvement of its 25 crore residents.

With the backing of NITI Aayog and other institutional experts, the state aims to develop a comprehensive action plan. The recent assembly session saw participation from 187 members across parties, indicating strong democratic engagement. As part of the Vision-2047 agenda, historical achievements and future aspirations were discussed in a 24-hour marathon session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025