Vision-2047: Uttar Pradesh's Path to Development and Self-reliance
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has passed a resolution aiming to make both the state and India developed and self-reliant by 2047. The Vision-2047 plan involves collaboration with bodies like NITI Aayog and requires active participation from the state's 25 crore citizens. The initiative reflects India's broader development goals.
On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a pivotal resolution targeting the development and self-reliance of both the state and entire nation by 2047. This significant move concluded a 24-hour discussion termed Vision-2047, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana.
The ambitious resolution, entitled 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh, Self-reliant India-Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh,' reflects Prime Minister's commitment towards national development. As the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh is poised to play a crucial role in this vision, emphasizing the active involvement of its 25 crore residents.
With the backing of NITI Aayog and other institutional experts, the state aims to develop a comprehensive action plan. The recent assembly session saw participation from 187 members across parties, indicating strong democratic engagement. As part of the Vision-2047 agenda, historical achievements and future aspirations were discussed in a 24-hour marathon session.
