Vision-2047: Uttar Pradesh's Path to Development and Self-reliance

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a pivotal resolution targeting the development and self-reliance of both the state and entire nation by 2047. This significant move concluded a 24-hour discussion termed Vision-2047, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana.

The ambitious resolution, entitled 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh, Self-reliant India-Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh,' reflects Prime Minister's commitment towards national development. As the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh is poised to play a crucial role in this vision, emphasizing the active involvement of its 25 crore residents.

With the backing of NITI Aayog and other institutional experts, the state aims to develop a comprehensive action plan. The recent assembly session saw participation from 187 members across parties, indicating strong democratic engagement. As part of the Vision-2047 agenda, historical achievements and future aspirations were discussed in a 24-hour marathon session.

(With inputs from agencies.)