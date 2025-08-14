Torch Marches Ignite Protests Against Voter List Irregularities in Odisha
The Odisha Congress conducted 'mashaal' torch marches across various districts to protest alleged voter list irregularities. The demonstrations were fueled by Rahul Gandhi's claims of fake voters in Karnataka. Party leaders, including OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, rallied to intensify the movement, accusing the BJP of vote theft and undemocratic practices.
- Country:
- India
In a bold demonstration of dissent, the Odisha Congress unit took to the streets on Thursday with torch marches across various districts, challenging what they claim to be widespread irregularities in voter lists.
The protest, echoing a nationwide movement, was invigorated by Congressman Rahul Gandhi's allegations of over one lakh fraudulent voters in a Karnataka assembly constituency.
Led by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, Bhakta Charan Das, the passionate rally started from Rajmahal Square and culminated at Congress Bhawan, with similar protests mirrored in districts across the state.
Das pointedly criticized the BJP, accusing them of manipulating votes to maintain power despite unmet election promises. He openly questioned their continued electoral victories given these alleged practices.
"The systemic manipulation of votes is undermining our democratic foundation," Das asserted, vowing that the protests would escalate in intensity until their demands were addressed.
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Indictment: Operation Sindoor Sparks Parliamentary Storm
Karnataka's Political Chess: CM Siddaramaiah Courts MLAs Amidst Discontent
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Votes Theft': Congress Takes a Stand in Karnataka
In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, EAM S Jaishankar calls him ''China Guru'', saying he takes private tuition from Chinese ambassador.
Rahul Gandhi to Lead Protest Against Alleged 'Votes Theft' in Karnataka