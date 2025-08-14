Torch Marches Ignite Protests Against Voter List Irregularities in Odisha

In a bold demonstration of dissent, the Odisha Congress unit took to the streets on Thursday with torch marches across various districts, challenging what they claim to be widespread irregularities in voter lists.

The protest, echoing a nationwide movement, was invigorated by Congressman Rahul Gandhi's allegations of over one lakh fraudulent voters in a Karnataka assembly constituency.

Led by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, Bhakta Charan Das, the passionate rally started from Rajmahal Square and culminated at Congress Bhawan, with similar protests mirrored in districts across the state.

Das pointedly criticized the BJP, accusing them of manipulating votes to maintain power despite unmet election promises. He openly questioned their continued electoral victories given these alleged practices.

"The systemic manipulation of votes is undermining our democratic foundation," Das asserted, vowing that the protests would escalate in intensity until their demands were addressed.