Controversial Encounter of Politician Surya Hansda Sparks Uproar

The alleged encounter death of Surya Hansda, a politician with a criminal background, has ignited significant controversy in Jharkhand, leading state CID to take over the case, officials reported on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred near Kamaldor Hills, has drawn widespread political attention, with various leaders labeling the event as suspicious. Opposition leader Babulal Marandi even termed it a 'murder'.

According to police, Hansda, previously arrested in Deoghar, was shot after snatching a rifle from officers during a weapon recovery operation. Known for his political ambitions, Hansda had contested past elections on BJP and JKLM tickets.