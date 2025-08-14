Left Menu

India Honors Valor: Gallantry Awards Announced on Independence Day Eve

India celebrated its armed forces on the eve of its 79th Independence Day, recognizing acts of gallantry during Operation Sindoor. Several personnel including IAF pilots and senior military officers received prestigious awards. President Droupadi Murmu approved 127 Gallantry and 40 Distinguished Service awards in total.

India has celebrated its military heroes on the eve of the nation's 79th Independence Day by recognizing acts of valor during Operation Sindoor. In an annual announcement of military honors, notable awards include Vir Chakras for nine Indian Air Force pilots involved in precision strikes in Pakistan, alongside other accolades for senior military officers.

Among distinguished personnel, the IAF's Vice Chief Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari and several senior commanders played pivotal roles during operations targeting terror infrastructure. Their contributions during the May 7-10 military conflict were acknowledged alongside other decorated service members.

President Droupadi Murmu approved a total of 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service accolades, encompassing a range of honors, from Kirti Chakras to Vayu Sena medals. This significant recognition highlights the valor and dedication of Indian armed forces in safeguarding the nation.

