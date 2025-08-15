Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Battle for True Independence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for undermining fundamental rights and expressed her commitment to fighting for true independence. She accused BJP of depriving her state of job scheme benefits, harassing Bengali migrants, and misusing the Election Commission for political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:00 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Battle for True Independence
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticized the BJP-led government, stating that despite India's independence from British rule eight decades ago, citizens are still vying for true freedom under the current regime.

During events in Behala and Hazra, Banerjee denounced the BJP for allegedly curtailing voting rights and freedom of speech. She vowed to continue advocating for communal harmony and national integration.

The chief minister reiterated her claims that the BJP is misusing the Election Commission and depriving her state of job guarantees. She also condemned the treatment of Bengali migrants, vowing to fight against the divisive policies of the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025