Mamata Banerjee's Battle for True Independence
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for undermining fundamental rights and expressed her commitment to fighting for true independence. She accused BJP of depriving her state of job scheme benefits, harassing Bengali migrants, and misusing the Election Commission for political agendas.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticized the BJP-led government, stating that despite India's independence from British rule eight decades ago, citizens are still vying for true freedom under the current regime.
During events in Behala and Hazra, Banerjee denounced the BJP for allegedly curtailing voting rights and freedom of speech. She vowed to continue advocating for communal harmony and national integration.
The chief minister reiterated her claims that the BJP is misusing the Election Commission and depriving her state of job guarantees. She also condemned the treatment of Bengali migrants, vowing to fight against the divisive policies of the central government.
