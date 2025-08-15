Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy in Anchorage: Trump and Putin to Meet

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. The high-profile meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time on Friday, after Trump departs the White House early in the morning and returns by early Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to engage in diplomatic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, this Friday at 11 a.m., according to a White House press release issued Thursday. This significant meeting underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

President Trump will depart the White House on Friday at 6:45 a.m. EDT and is expected to leave Anchorage at 5:45 p.m. Alaska Time the same day, marking a swift return to Washington, D.C., early Saturday morning. The meeting has generated considerable anticipation.

Analysts are keenly observing this encounter, which could set the tone for future U.S.-Russia relations. Many hope it will pave the way for constructive engagement on pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

