Modi's Bold New Normal: India's Resolve Against Terrorism and Nuclear Blackmail

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a stark warning to Pakistan, asserting that India's tolerance for nuclear blackmail has ended. He reiterated India's commitment to delivering a decisive response to terrorism, marking a 'new normal' by treating terrorists and their supporters as equivalent threats.

Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's anger against the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation involved striking terrorist infrastructure deep inside enemy territory. The Prime Minister also announced significant economic measures, including GST reforms and the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which promises incentives for first-time employees in the private sector.

Modi criticized the Indus Waters Treaty, vowing that India's rivers will solely benefit its farmers, as the country's right to these waters is non-negotiable. He further celebrated self-reliance in defense with the successes of 'Made in India' initiatives, promising independence and empowerment across sectors.