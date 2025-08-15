Modi's Record-Breaking Independence Day Speeches: A Historical Overview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made history with a record-breaking 103-minute Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. This makes it the longest address by an Indian prime minister on such an occasion, surpassing Modi's own 98-minute record set the previous year.

Modi's 2023 speech also marks his 12th consecutive address from the Red Fort, breaking Indira Gandhi's record and placing him second only to Jawaharlal Nehru's 17. Modi's first Independence Day speech in 2014 lasted 65 minutes and steadily increased over the years, with 2023's speech clocking in at 90 minutes.

Former prime ministers, including Nehru and IK Gujral, also delivered lengthy speeches, albeit significantly shorter than Modi's. Meanwhile, leaders like Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been noted for shorter addresses, with some lasting as few as 25 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)