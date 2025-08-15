Left Menu

Modi's Record-Breaking Independence Day Speeches: A Historical Overview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a record with his longest Independence Day speech at 103 minutes, surpassing his previous records. Modi's 12 consecutive speeches from the Red Fort also bested Indira Gandhi's record. Past prime ministers like Nehru and Vajpayee had significantly shorter speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:42 IST
Modi's Record-Breaking Independence Day Speeches: A Historical Overview
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made history with a record-breaking 103-minute Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. This makes it the longest address by an Indian prime minister on such an occasion, surpassing Modi's own 98-minute record set the previous year.

Modi's 2023 speech also marks his 12th consecutive address from the Red Fort, breaking Indira Gandhi's record and placing him second only to Jawaharlal Nehru's 17. Modi's first Independence Day speech in 2014 lasted 65 minutes and steadily increased over the years, with 2023's speech clocking in at 90 minutes.

Former prime ministers, including Nehru and IK Gujral, also delivered lengthy speeches, albeit significantly shorter than Modi's. Meanwhile, leaders like Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been noted for shorter addresses, with some lasting as few as 25 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025