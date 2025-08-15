Alaska Summit: A Step Towards Ukraine Peace?

Last week marked a significant diplomatic exchange as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed optimism about continuing these productive discussions during the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska.

The summit, set to occur on Friday, will see U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin convene for critical negotiations.

The global leaders aim to finalize strategies to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has been a point of contention impacting international relations.

