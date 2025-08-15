Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Unveils Ambitious Employment Initiatives for Youth

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced ambitious employment and development plans, pledging one crore jobs for youth. He outlined measures like uniform exam fees and special subsidies to accelerate Bihar's growth. Upcoming initiatives include new medical colleges, enhanced transport services, and collaboration with the Central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:00 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has unveiled an ambitious plan to create one crore jobs for the youth in the state, reflecting a significant commitment to employment and development. Speaking at the Independence Day event at Gandhi Maidan, he announced a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring inclusive growth.

The plan includes a government-approved proposal that sets a uniform fee for preliminary exams while waiving fees for mains, benefitting numerous aspiring candidates. Furthermore, to bolster industrial growth, the government will offer special capital subsidies to attract investors, alongside providing dispute-free industrial land.

Kumar also revealed plans for inter-state bus services and requested additional trains from the railways during festivals to ease travel tensions. Additional development efforts include opening new medical colleges. The CM emphasized the state's collaboration with the Central government as key to Bihar's accelerated growth trajectory.

