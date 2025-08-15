CM Stalin Calls for Legal Action to Restore State Powers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin advocates for legal action to restore state powers, particularly in education, during his Independence Day address. He emphasized the need for states to retrieve their role and powers from the Centre to uphold the spirit of federalism. Awards were also presented during the event.
In his Independence Day speech, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the necessity of legal measures to restore state powers, particularly in the realm of education. He argued that states' struggles to secure rightful funds from the Centre undermine federalism.
Stalin stressed that taking preliminary steps toward legal action is imperative for retrieving state powers. He reminded that India's founding fathers envisioned the nation as inclusive of all states, religions, languages, and cultures, and adhering to this vision honors their legacy.
The event also featured the presentation of the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to KM Khader Mohideen of the Indian Union Muslim League, and the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
