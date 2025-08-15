Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes BJP’s Electoral Tactics Amidst Democratic Concerns

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling BJP of undermining democratic processes to maintain power. Highlighting electoral irregularities, he criticized the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar electoral rolls, claiming opposition votes are cut and living individuals declared dead. Kharge urged for saving democracy and safeguarding the Constitution.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing critique against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of compromising democratic integrity to cling to power. Addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Congress headquarters, Kharge highlighted a series of alleged electoral irregularities surfacing across the country.

He argued that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was systematically targeting opposition votes, with cases of living individuals being marked as deceased. Kharge questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission, demanding transparency regarding whose votes are being cut and on what grounds.

Furthermore, Kharge pointed to the misuse of central investigation agencies such as the ED, CBI, and the Income Tax department for political gains. He lamented that India's cherished non-alignment policy stood compromised, threatening the democratic dreams envisioned by the nation's founding heroes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

