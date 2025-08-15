PM Modi's Independence Day Vision: Economic Reforms, Job Creation, and National Defense

During his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 'Samriddh Bharat' by achieving self-reliance across critical sectors. Modi underscored the importance of indigenously creating defense systems, emphasizing an increase in domestic production, from fighter jets to semiconductors. He noted the urgency of self-sufficiency as global economic selfishness rises.

Modi outlined next-generation reforms, including revisions to the GST framework, with promised rate reductions by Diwali to ease consumer expenses. An ambitious task force has been commissioned to spearhead these reforms, positioning India as a manufacturing powerhouse in sectors such as electric vehicles and critical minerals.

The Prime Minister announced the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana aimed at generating 3.5 crore jobs within two years. Alongside, he introduced the 'Sudarshan Chakra' project for an indigenous air-defense system to counter regional security threats. Such initiatives aim to protect national security interests while bolstering economic independence.

