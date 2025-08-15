Left Menu

PM Modi's Independence Day Vision: Economic Reforms, Job Creation, and National Defense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's need for self-reliance in various sectors, including defense and technology, during his Independence Day speech. He announced significant reforms, job creation plans, and the development of an indigenous air-defense system. Modi's vision aims to tackle economic challenges and enhance national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 'Samriddh Bharat' by achieving self-reliance across critical sectors. Modi underscored the importance of indigenously creating defense systems, emphasizing an increase in domestic production, from fighter jets to semiconductors. He noted the urgency of self-sufficiency as global economic selfishness rises.

Modi outlined next-generation reforms, including revisions to the GST framework, with promised rate reductions by Diwali to ease consumer expenses. An ambitious task force has been commissioned to spearhead these reforms, positioning India as a manufacturing powerhouse in sectors such as electric vehicles and critical minerals.

The Prime Minister announced the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana aimed at generating 3.5 crore jobs within two years. Alongside, he introduced the 'Sudarshan Chakra' project for an indigenous air-defense system to counter regional security threats. Such initiatives aim to protect national security interests while bolstering economic independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

