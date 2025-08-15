Rajasthan Chief Minister Champions Self-Reliance for a Developed India
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized India's pathway to becoming a developed nation through self-reliance across sectors, clean energy expansion, and indigenous defence manufacturing. During a flag-hoisting ceremony in Jodhpur, Sharma highlighted the need for active citizen participation and underscored clean energy and 'Swadeshi' initiatives as pivotal for growth.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday reiterated India's ambition of becoming a developed nation through self-reliance in crucial sectors, including clean energy and indigenous defence manufacturing.
During the state-level function at Jodhpur's Barkatullah Khan Stadium, where he hoisted the national flag, Sharma urged the populace to actively partake in the nation's developmental journey.
He recalled the valiant freedom fighters and spotlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's ascent as the third-largest economy, driven by the ethos of self-reliance, Swadeshi, and unwavering defence capabilities.
