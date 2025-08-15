Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Champions Self-Reliance for a Developed India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized India's pathway to becoming a developed nation through self-reliance across sectors, clean energy expansion, and indigenous defence manufacturing. During a flag-hoisting ceremony in Jodhpur, Sharma highlighted the need for active citizen participation and underscored clean energy and 'Swadeshi' initiatives as pivotal for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:18 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Champions Self-Reliance for a Developed India
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday reiterated India's ambition of becoming a developed nation through self-reliance in crucial sectors, including clean energy and indigenous defence manufacturing.

During the state-level function at Jodhpur's Barkatullah Khan Stadium, where he hoisted the national flag, Sharma urged the populace to actively partake in the nation's developmental journey.

He recalled the valiant freedom fighters and spotlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's ascent as the third-largest economy, driven by the ethos of self-reliance, Swadeshi, and unwavering defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025