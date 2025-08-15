Akhilesh Yadav Critiques RSS and Modi's 'Swadeshi' Pitch
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the RSS after PM Modi praised it and questioned his 'swadeshi' narrative, suggesting that true self-reliance is needed. He accused BJP of distorting historical facts and underlined the need for truthful politics without divisive ideologies, particularly on Independence Day.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took aim at the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'swadeshi' rhetoric at an Independence Day event on Friday. Yadav implied that the true essence of self-reliance should be embodied in actions, not just words, particularly in various economic sectors.
Speaking in Lucknow, Yadav accused the ruling BJP of twisting historical narratives. He claimed that some organizations established during British rule aimed to divide the nation along religious lines and insisted that this divisive approach should end to allow the country to progress.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called for an end to political untruths and divisive ideologies on Independence Day. He noted that economic policies, like the Agniveer scheme, should also support robust national development, emphasizing that strong, clear-headed policies are crucial for future growth.
