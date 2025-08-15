Global Leaders Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with Renewed Partnerships

Global leaders offered warm greetings to India on its 79th Independence Day, emphasizing their nations' strategic and enduring partnerships. The congratulatory messages from Russia, France, Israel, and the USA underscored a commitment to fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commended India's 'well-deserved authority' in global affairs and expressed confidence in enhancing the 'special privileged strategic partnership'. Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron, recalling Prime Minister Modi's visit, reiterated his dedication to deepening ties and mapping out future collaboration.

Leaders from Israel, the United States, the Maldives, Australia, Ukraine, Iran, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Nepal also extended their felicitations. Each highlighted existing cooperation and a shared vision for peace, prosperity, and mutual respect, echoing the spirit of enduring diplomatic relations with India.

