Global Leaders Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with Renewed Partnerships
Global leaders, including those from Russia, France, Israel, and the USA, extended their greetings to India on its 79th Independence Day, emphasizing the strength of bilateral relationships. Leaders praised India's democratic spirit and expressed commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with India, highlighting existing and future cooperation across various fields.
Russian President Vladimir Putin commended India's 'well-deserved authority' in global affairs and expressed confidence in enhancing the 'special privileged strategic partnership'. Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron, recalling Prime Minister Modi's visit, reiterated his dedication to deepening ties and mapping out future collaboration.
Leaders from Israel, the United States, the Maldives, Australia, Ukraine, Iran, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Nepal also extended their felicitations. Each highlighted existing cooperation and a shared vision for peace, prosperity, and mutual respect, echoing the spirit of enduring diplomatic relations with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
