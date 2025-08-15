Left Menu

Global Leaders Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with Renewed Partnerships

Global leaders, including those from Russia, France, Israel, and the USA, extended their greetings to India on its 79th Independence Day, emphasizing the strength of bilateral relationships. Leaders praised India's democratic spirit and expressed commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with India, highlighting existing and future cooperation across various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:25 IST
Global Leaders Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with Renewed Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global leaders offered warm greetings to India on its 79th Independence Day, emphasizing their nations' strategic and enduring partnerships. The congratulatory messages from Russia, France, Israel, and the USA underscored a commitment to fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commended India's 'well-deserved authority' in global affairs and expressed confidence in enhancing the 'special privileged strategic partnership'. Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron, recalling Prime Minister Modi's visit, reiterated his dedication to deepening ties and mapping out future collaboration.

Leaders from Israel, the United States, the Maldives, Australia, Ukraine, Iran, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Nepal also extended their felicitations. Each highlighted existing cooperation and a shared vision for peace, prosperity, and mutual respect, echoing the spirit of enduring diplomatic relations with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025