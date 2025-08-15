Left Menu

PM Modi's Independence Day Highlights: Security, Self-Reliance, and a New Horizon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address emphasized national security, economic self-reliance, and innovation. Key announcements included a new defence project, a push for self-reliance in space, energy, and medicine sectors, and solutions to tackle challenges like obesity and illegal infiltration.

Updated: 15-08-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:32 IST
In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, equating terrorists with those who offer them refuge. He pledged that India's armed forces would respond decisively to any future incursions.

Modi further urged India to strive for self-reliance in various fields, from fighter jet engines to energy and Artificial Intelligence. He announced initiatives like the Sudarshan Chakra defence project, a space mission, and efforts toward nuclear energy expansion by 2047.

The Prime Minister also highlighted obesity as an emerging national challenge. He called for an innovative push in health and medicine, underscoring India's role as the world's pharmacy, and announced a mission to address illegal infiltration that threatens India's demographic balance.

