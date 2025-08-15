Union Minister's Determined Effort to Reach Cloudburst-Hit Village

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is heading to the disaster-stricken Chisoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. His journey comes after an attempted landing by his helicopter was thwarted due to adverse weather conditions.

Singh shared that he had initially set out for the cloudburst-hit site from Jammu in an Indian Air Force helicopter. However, after flying for an hour, the chopper was forced to return due to the inability to find a feasible landing spot.

Undeterred by the setback, Singh has now embarked on a road journey to the affected area, navigating through challenging mountainous terrain to reach those in need. This follows a catastrophic cloudburst that caused flash floods, leaving at least 60 dead, including two CISF personnel, and many others trapped. Rescue teams have so far managed to save 167 individuals from the debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)