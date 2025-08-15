Left Menu

High Stakes Drama in Zilla Panchayat Elections: Kidnapping Allegations and Court's Awaited Verdict

The counting of votes for the Zilla Panchayat president elections proceeded amid allegations from Congress of BJP's kidnapping five of its members. The high court, listing the case for an August 18 hearing, awaits the sealed results, with the winner's announcement dependent on the court's verdict.

  India

The Zilla Panchayat president elections have taken a dramatic turn following allegations by Congress that the BJP kidnapped five of its members to prevent them from voting. Despite these claims, the vote counting proceeded under stringent security, directed by the state Election Commission.

The Nainital District Magistrate, Vandana Singh, promised the high court to urge a repoll, though the official stance is that no re-polling can occur unless specific conditions are met, such as booth capturing or technical issues.

With the results now sealed and pending the high court's decision on August 18, the political tension is palpable. The court has mandated that senior police and district officials probe the incident, underscoring the high-stakes nature of this electoral process.

