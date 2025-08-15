A Call for 'Samriddha Bharat': Modi's Vision for Self-Reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used poetic language on Friday to emphasize the urgency of self-reliance for a prosperous India, during his 79th Independence Day address.

Speaking for 103 minutes from the Red Fort, Modi stressed the importance of 'Samriddha Bharat', or a prosperous India, achieved through self-reliance in various sectors, from manufacturing to artificial intelligence.

With the rise of 'economic selfishness' on the global stage, Modi urged a national unity, asking all political parties to adopt a 'Vocal for Local' approach, transforming it into a nationwide mantra.